Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

221115_ol_news_ID
Photo courtesy IDOT

For those Iowans thinking of getting a REAL ID driver’s license or identification card, the deadline by which to do so has recently been announced as May 3, 2023.

Established in 2005 to satisfy one of the 9/11 Commission’s recommendations, the REAL ID Act created specific, minimum security standards for all state-issued identification cards and driver’s licenses while prohibiting specified federal agencies from accepting forms of identification which fail to meet the new standards. Specifically, the REAL ID Act was put in place to protect certain federal facilities, limit those allowed to enter nuclear power plants, and better regulate the boarding of federally regulated commercial aircraft.

Tags

Trending Food Videos