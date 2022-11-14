For those Iowans thinking of getting a REAL ID driver’s license or identification card, the deadline by which to do so has recently been announced as May 3, 2023.
Established in 2005 to satisfy one of the 9/11 Commission’s recommendations, the REAL ID Act created specific, minimum security standards for all state-issued identification cards and driver’s licenses while prohibiting specified federal agencies from accepting forms of identification which fail to meet the new standards. Specifically, the REAL ID Act was put in place to protect certain federal facilities, limit those allowed to enter nuclear power plants, and better regulate the boarding of federally regulated commercial aircraft.
While not every Iowan needs a REAL ID license or identification, those who have used their driver’s license to fly commercially or individuals who need regular access to federal facilities might benefit from obtaining a REAL ID.
The REAL ID looks identical to the standard Iowa driver’s license or ID card and contains the same information, with the only notable difference being the REAL ID card’s golden star verification mark in the document’s upper right corner.
Those who wish to get a REAL ID license or card must make an appointment to visit one of the state’s driver’s license service centers, as REAL ID is not available online.
According to Radio Iowa, over 63% of Iowans already have a REAL ID, while the process to review a person’s documents and issue a new one takes around 15 minutes.
It is important to keep in mind that REAL ID only affects the use of state-issued driver’s licenses or ID cards in the context of flying and/or entering particular federal facilities. As such, those who rarely fly or don’t need access to places such as federal military bases and nuclear power plants and otherwise have an acceptable alternative to a REAL ID-compliant document, such as a valid U.S. passport, would not need a REAL ID.