221222_ol_news_reaves

Robyn Reaves

 Photo courtesy

Buchanan County

Robyn Reaves, 38, of Oelwein, was sentenced to 30 years in prison after pleading guilty to both homicide by vehicle and serious injury by vehicle following a 2020 automobile crash which killed one of her sons and injured another.

The incident occurred around midnight on July 19, 2020, as Reaves was driving northbound on County Road V62 near Benson Avenue in Buchanan County.

