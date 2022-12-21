Robyn Reaves, 38, of Oelwein, was sentenced to 30 years in prison after pleading guilty to both homicide by vehicle and serious injury by vehicle following a 2020 automobile crash which killed one of her sons and injured another.
The incident occurred around midnight on July 19, 2020, as Reaves was driving northbound on County Road V62 near Benson Avenue in Buchanan County.
According to KCRG, airbag data indicated that Reaves was driving well over the posted speed limit at the time of the crash and that she did not use her brakes. Reaves also had meth and amphetamine in her system when the incident occurred, according to law enforcement.
In the crash, the vehicle Reaves was driving entered the ditch, striking an embankment, which sent the vehicle vaulting, later coming to rest on another side of the embankment.
Following the crash, Reaves’s 9-year-old son, who was sitting in the second row behind the driver, died at the hospital, while her other son, positioned in the second row behind the passenger seat, was hospitalized in critical condition.