Dec. 11, 1958 — Dec. 6, 2022

PARK CITY, Utah — Rebecca Loraine Stewart Wood, 63, departed this world for her heavenly home on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, at Intermountain Medical Center, in Murray, Utah. She was surrounded by family and friends throughout a courageous nine-month battle with pancreatic cancer. Her indomitable spirit was never defeated as she displayed grace and perseverance in sharing her faith and encouraging those around her.

