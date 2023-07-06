My career with Edward Jones started January 1985 in Spring Valley, Minnesota.
Born and raised in the state, and having graduated from the University of Northern Iowa, I expressed to Edward Jones an interest in getting back to Iowa. In June of 1985, I was invited to work in the Oelwein branch office of Edward Jones. I remember the businesspeople of Oelwein being very welcoming. Many stopped by the office and welcomed me to the community.
Many wonderful life-changing events have happened since my arrival in Oelwein. I met my wife, Jody, and we married in 1987. We were blessed with four children: John, a software engineer in Austin TX; Katy Solsma Bell, a Financial Advisor for Edward Jones in the Oelwein branch; Lizzy Avis, a high school English teacher in Williamsburg, IA; and Christian Solsma, who will be joining the Oelwein Edward Jones branch team this month.
Additionally, we welcomed our first grandchild, Patrick Bell, who is 10 months old. He is a cute little guy!
During my career in Oelwein, I’ve been blessed to partner with exceptional people in my Branch Team. Betty Sickels started with me in 1985 and served our clients as if they were family until she retired in Aug. 2016.
Today, much of the success of our branch can be attributed to the talent and dedication of my Branch Office Administrators, Kim Stammeyer and Denice Fink.
Additionally, Katy joined our office in January 2014, after graduating from UNI with a finance degree. She has been a great asset in growing our business. We have grown to rank among the most successful offices in the country, qualifying for the firm’s Managing Partners conference many consecutive years.
After 37 years in our current location, we’ll be moving just across the street, to 20 1st Ave. NE, Oelwein. You’ll find us at the new location around mid-July, 2023, upon completion of building upgrades, which has the potential to house three financial advisors plus staff.
We plan to hold an Open House in August at the new location.