After investigating recent reports of dead fish in Oelwein’s Otter Creek tributary, the state’s Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has attributed the occurrence, in large part, to unusually warm water.
“This,” observed Theresa Shay, fisheries technician with the Iowa DNR, in a press release, “is a natural kill caused by extremely warm water temperatures and low flow conditions.”
In total, a bit more than two miles of stream were impacted by the warm water, the release explained, which resulted in the death of fewer than 1,000 fish. Suckers, dace and a number of unidentified smaller minnows were among the primarily affected species.
Shay, however, whose primary station is the Decorah Fish Hatchery, did note that the DNR’s investigators observed “live fish of multiple species in the same locations,” which “appeared in good condition,” the release added, indicating a diminished likelihood of the incident becoming a more widespread and sustained problem.