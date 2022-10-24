As a leader in Iowa’s fine arts landscape, NIAST Inc. (Northeast Iowa Artists’ Studio Tour) recently held its annual fall studio tour, as many of the group’s nearly three dozen members opened their workspaces to the public.
Among those inviting art enthusiasts into their space was West Union painter Jim Updegraff, who specializes in creating representational images on canvas. In doing so, Updegraff uses oil paints, rather than watercolors or acrylics, which, he explained, never suited him. “I understand oil,” he said.
Updegraff, a recently retired lawyer, has resided in West Union for the past five decades, as he and his wife Sue are both native to Iowa City. After studying art at the University of Iowa, Updegraff realized quickly that he could not subsist as an artist. “I needed to find some other way to make a living,” he recalled. This reality led him away from his passion for art for decades, years during which Updegraff rarely had the chance to think about his artwork or utilize the training he received at Iowa.
As time went on, however, the chance to revitalize his artistic impulses emerged at the onset of the new millennium when, in the year 2000, he again picked up his paint brush. The timing of this renaissance, he recalled, owed itself both to his children having grown and, as importantly, to his role two years prior in helping mark West Union’s sesquicentennial by making a painting. That project, Updegraff said, “got things started again.”
With that, Updegraff again began to paint, which he did mostly on weekends, due to his existing, non-artistic professional obligations.
Identifying his painting style as “representational,” Updegraff’s paintings often took the form of landscapes, he said, while adding to that a bit of nostalgia. For artistic inspiration, he credits not only his native Iowa’s countryside, but also his extensive travels, first across Europe while a member of the Army between 1967 and 1972, and, later, as he traversed the U.S.
Counting himself as most fortunate, Updegraff was sent to Europe rather than Vietnam during his years of service, though the conflict in southeast Asia was raging. Not only was this assignment in his favor, but, he explained, his commander once in Europe was most gracious in encouraging him to take advantage of his leave and investigate the foreign lands. Subsequently traveling all across Europe, he absorbed a lifetime’s worth of artistic inspiration. “I saw a lot of stuff,” he said.
So impactful was this period for him that it set the stage for several decades that followed. “We tried to go back every other year,” he said, a regular and enjoyable pilgrimage of sorts that was dashed by the event of September 11, 2001.
In the time since, Updegraff has worked when possible on his painting, though it was only his recent retirement that has allowed him to devote his full attention to the endeavor. Rather than having the chance to paint only on weekends, “now, I work on it daily,” he said.
About his immediate goals in this new situation, he explained his hopes of not only painting more, but also getting his work squarely in the public’s view. “I plan to do more commercial work,” he noted, expressing his wish to sell a greater number of his pieces rather than just fill the attics of his family members. “I hope to find a gallery, so I can peddle them,” he said.
Though the amount of attention he can devote to his painting has recently changed, his involvement as part of NIAST has not, as he has been a member since 2000. The Tour, which is a 504A Not-For-Profit corporation, is governed by a 5-person board comprised of members and is believed to be the longest-running and largest studio art tour in the state of Iowa, according to NIAST Director Darla Ellickson.
To become a tour member, someone must be a professional artist and is required to undergo a multi-step process, which includes the completion of an application as well as submitting to an evaluation of their artwork within a juried format by existing tour members. Once accepted for membership, the expectation is that an artist will create their own original work while also pushing “craft to the level of art,” Ellickson explained.
The NIAST’s most recent tour, its 25th annual, was held the weekend of Sept. 30 and included 35 artists at 27 different locations throughout the region. During the three-day event, art enthusiasts and the public were invited to visit the member artists, who opened their personal studio or creative space to the community, in an effort to describe the work they do and show how their art is created. This was right in line with the ongoing focus of the group’s studio tour concept, which, as Ellickson noted, is “to educate the public on how the art is made and share the artists’ studio.” To be a creative, successful artist, she added, “you don’t need a fancy studio.”
As part of their visit, participants also had the opportunity to purchase items directly from the artists.
Among those who opened their doors during the recent weekend, Updegraff saw, as he noted, “a pretty good run of people all three days,” attesting to the event’s popularity around the region. Being a participating artist in the tour’s feature weekend, however, does limit the opportunity for the members to see the work of their colleagues, which Updegraff noted as unfortunate. Because of the event’s structure, he said, “we don’t have a chance to go to other studios and see their work,” artistic creations that he described as “tremendous” and “marvelous.”
These accolades reflect the general appreciation and respect which the artists feel for one another, Updegraff explained, regardless of the type of art someone else may create.
When asked which of his own paintings he likes most, Updegraff was circumspect, comparing his doing so to a parent selecting their favorite child. “I would be hard-pressed to say I have a favorite piece,” he said. As an artist, he also identified himself as his own greatest critic, which he identified as natural—and necessary. “I have to be,” he concluded.