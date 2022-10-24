Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

As a leader in Iowa’s fine arts landscape, NIAST Inc. (Northeast Iowa Artists’ Studio Tour) recently held its annual fall studio tour, as many of the group’s nearly three dozen members opened their workspaces to the public.

Among those inviting art enthusiasts into their space was West Union painter Jim Updegraff, who specializes in creating representational images on canvas. In doing so, Updegraff uses oil paints, rather than watercolors or acrylics, which, he explained, never suited him. “I understand oil,” he said.

