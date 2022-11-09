Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Treats, Streets & Avenues Recipe Collection

Attention recipe collectors! The Holiday Edition 2022 Treats, Streets & Avenues Recipe Collection will be held 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17 at participating Oelwein businesses.

The annual recipe collecting trip around downtown gives residents a head start on holiday dishes to share with their guests and families.

