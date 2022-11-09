Attention recipe collectors! The Holiday Edition 2022 Treats, Streets & Avenues Recipe Collection will be held 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17 at participating Oelwein businesses.
The annual recipe collecting trip around downtown gives residents a head start on holiday dishes to share with their guests and families.
Persons taking part in the Treats, Streets & Avenues Recipe Collection will begin at the OCAD office, 6 S. Frederick Ave., where they will pick up a book cover, ring, location list, a few recipes and samples. From there, persons will make their way around downtown Oelwein to receive recipe cards and samples at participating businesses. There are sure to be some new recipes you will want to try out over the holidays.
There is no charge to join this fun event and get started in the holiday spirit.