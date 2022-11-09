Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

During recent Honor Flight 45, West Union area Veterans Don Bright, Art Messler, and Ron Schutte visited the Iowa pillar of the Franklin D. Roosevelt Monument.

 Photo courtesy Gay Bowden/ the WU Area IRSPA

The West Union Area Iowa Retired School Personnel Association (WU-IRSPA) regular November meeting will be Thursday, Nov. 10, at 1:30 p.m. at the Fayette County Historical Building in West Union.

The program presented will be titled “Gazette Eastern Iowa, November 2, 2022 Area Honor Flight Veterans Recognition.” Don Bright, Ron Shutte, and Art Messler will share a video and comments. The public is invited to attend and learn more about Honor Flight happenings.

