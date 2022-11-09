The West Union Area Iowa Retired School Personnel Association (WU-IRSPA) regular November meeting will be Thursday, Nov. 10, at 1:30 p.m. at the Fayette County Historical Building in West Union.
The program presented will be titled “Gazette Eastern Iowa, November 2, 2022 Area Honor Flight Veterans Recognition.” Don Bright, Ron Shutte, and Art Messler will share a video and comments. The public is invited to attend and learn more about Honor Flight happenings.
After the program, there will be a short meeting followed by a light lunch, served by association members.
Retired school personnel, including cooks, bus-drivers, secretaries, administrators, aides and teachers are all encouraged to attend. Guests are always welcome and new members are encouraged to help in promoting educational concerns in Fayette County.
Retired school personnel living in neighboring school districts to North Fayette Valley, including Turkey Valley, South Winneshiek, Postville, Sumner-Fredericksburg, West Central, or Starmont, and not having the benefit of a local IRSPA unit, are welcome and invited to attend the meetings of the WU Area IRSPA unit.
“IRSPA provides the opportunity for retired school personnel to stay in contact with one another, enjoy and gain from programs, and at the same time share in the benefits that come with being a member of the local and state organizations,” said WU-IRSPA President Gay Bowden.
WU Area IRSPA members will be selecting seniors from Fayette County public high school applicants for the Louise P. Herring Scholarships during the March and April 2023 spring meetings.
Anyone having questions or wanting to better understand the benefits of membership can contact President Gay Bowden at 563-422-0370 or at any time speak with any of the unit’s members.