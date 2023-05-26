National Emergency Medical Services Week was held May 21-27. The recognition week was instituted by President Gerald Ford in 1974.
The Fayette County EMS Association is an organization made up of the 12 EMS services providing medical emergency coverage for Fayette County. There are five non- transport services or first responders Hawkeye, Maynard, Oran, Wadena and Waucoma, and seven ambulance transport services, Arlington, Clermont, Elgin, Fayette, Gundersen West Union (Tri-State), MercyOne Oelwein, and Westgate.
Fayette County is the only county in Iowa to have a 28E mutual aid agreement registered with the state. A functioning 28E mutual aid agreement among the many services provides freedom for individual emergency medical providers to assist in emergencies in neighboring districts in the county. Included in their pagers, mutual aid responders can assist Stanley, Fairbank, Sumner and Strawberry Point, without the need to be paged.
The majority of the medical emergency providers are unpaid volunteers. Fayette County EMS Association assists in coordinating and providing training opportunities for Emergency Medical Responders, Emergency Medical Technicians and Paramedics and also cooperates with training and responding with local fire services and law enforcement.
The association holds quarterly meetings each year and aids in distributing the limited state funds to the individual services.