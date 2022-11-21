With Thanksgiving drawing near, it seems fitting to recognize the people and organizations throughout our community and region who spend their time serving others.
In this spirit, The Oelwein Daily Register will feature stories of giving in its Nov. 23 edition.
Among those highlighted will be a Cedar Valley family whose generosity led to the creation of a library, as one act of giving sparked the decision to honor those who gave.
Also highlighted will be those honored for their service and community contributions at the recent National Philanthropy Day brunch, a group of award winners that included two local honorees.
Oelwein’s civic, non-profit, and public safety organizations, the many among us who work each day to make lives better, will also be in focus.
For these and many more inspiring stories of service and giving, be sure to pick up the Nov. 23 edition of The Oelwein Daily Register!