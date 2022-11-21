Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

With Thanksgiving drawing near, it seems fitting to recognize the people and organizations throughout our community and region who spend their time serving others.

In this spirit, The Oelwein Daily Register will feature stories of giving in its Nov. 23 edition.

Tags

Trending Food Videos