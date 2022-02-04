WEST UNION — Next year there will be a new Recorder for Fayette County.
Karen Ford, the recorder for the last 23, going on 24 years, has announced she plans on retiring at the end of the year and is not seeking re-election, but her deputy, Kristi Reierson, has announced plans that she will be seeking the top spot in that office.
“I will be 64 in September and my husband retired a few years ago. He is taking care of our granddaughters and I plan to join him in that,” Ford explained.
She and her husband, Gregg, live in Maynard. He retired from General Mills in Cedar Rapids.
“I’m really looking forward to it,” she said.
Reierson has been a part of the Recorder’s office since February 1997.
“Earlier last year I was asked if I was running for recorder and suggested that I probably should have run years ago,” she said. “When I was hired in February 1997, our kids were younger and I was new to the office. Fast forward 24-plus years and I have generated all kinds of experience.
“I enjoy interacting with our customers and the people who I work with. I know this is something I can continue doing, but in a different capacity, as your Fayette County recorder,” she said.
She added, “I am excited about the future and doing my best for all.”
Reierson is running on the Republican ticket. Ford is a Democrat.