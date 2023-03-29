The Turkey River Recreational Corridor (TRRC) Board has been working throughout the year “to connect Clermont, Elgin and Elkader to develop and enhance the existing natural resource base through the creation of land and water trails to serve as the catalyst for economic growth and development.”
Although recreation is at the heart of our organization, marketing, natural resource conservation, historic preservation, community development, business support and art and cultural expansion are all strategic priorities of our Iowa Great Place.
Notable projects that the TRRC supported and accomplishments achieved during 2022 include:
TRRC Iowa Great Places Re-Designation for a 10-year period (2022-2032).
Receipt of a 2022 Iowa Tourism Award for the 360 Video of the Turkey River Water Trail.
Submission of Iowa Great Places Grant for Motor Mill Inn project.
Facilitation of Karaoke Fundraisers to support partner projects and local business.
Assistance with funds administration of the Elgin playground climbing wall.
Attendance and promotion at the Iowa State Fair and Canoecopia.
Promotion of the Turkey River Recreational Corridor during RAGBRAI.
Fundraising for a Regional Bike Trail Map.
Coordination and promotion of the 2022 Turkey River Safari.
Support of Clayton County Conservation’s Attracting Success project and summit.
We continued to host monthly TRRC Board meetings and participate regularly in partner meetings to identify potential opportunities to leverage dollars and resources.
As always, the TRRC Board continuously updates their vision plan in response to opportunities and new funding sources. Since its inception in 2010, the TRRC has leveraged over $8.3 million for projects and programs.
Your support and partnership with us is incredibly important and essential for these accomplishments to continue.