The Red Kettle days of The Salvation Army are going on this holiday season as they have for more than a century to bring hope through public donations, to thousands of persons in vulnerable and poverty-stricken situations.
Volunteer shifts are available daily through Dec. 24. Locations this year are the Oelwein Fareway and Dollar Fresh.
Jim Yokas, local volunteer coordinator for The Salvation Army, says the needs in this community are real and there are many who struggle every day to make ends meet.
Donations help locally in many ways from feeding the hungry to assisting with necessities such as utilities, clothing, rent or gas in a vehicle, to Christmas gifts, Yokas said.
He began volunteering with the Salvation Army a few years ago after exiting a store in Waterloo and donating to a red kettle with a volunteer ringing his bell.
“I made a donation, but wondered how and who it was going to help, so I ended up calling the Waterloo headquarters to find out more. That’s when I decided to get involved and organize volunteers in Oelwein,” Yokas said.
“I find it very rewarding and I’m sure others who volunteer for a few hours when they can feel the same way. We are helping by maintaining a presence and a location for donating.”
He welcomes anyone who would like to volunteer at the red kettle to call him at 318-283-3003.