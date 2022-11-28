Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

The Red Kettle days of The Salvation Army are going on this holiday season as they have for more than a century to bring hope through public donations, to thousands of persons in vulnerable and poverty-stricken situations.

Volunteer shifts are available daily through Dec. 24. Locations this year are the Oelwein Fareway and Dollar Fresh.

