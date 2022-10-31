Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Red Ribbon Week at Little Husky

Duane Ohrt, Mrs. Rechkemmer and Ms. Jessica Swaab’s dad came to the Oelwein kindergarten at Little Husky Learning Center to read for Red Ribbon Week on Tradition and Teamwork Tuesday, Oct. 25.

 CONTRIBUTED BY JESSICA SWAAB | OELWEIN SCHOOLS

During the kindergarten’s recent celebration of Red Ribbon Week (Oct. 24-Oct. 28), the theme for Tuesday, Oct. 25, was Tradition Tuesday — and Teamwork Tuesday, said Oelwein elementary life skills teacher Barb Winter.

Students heard the message, “Families are something to celebrate! Families are the same and different in many ways. Many families have traditions and work together as a team,” Winter said.

Tags

Trending Food Videos