During the kindergarten’s recent celebration of Red Ribbon Week (Oct. 24-Oct. 28), the theme for Tuesday, Oct. 25, was Tradition Tuesday — and Teamwork Tuesday, said Oelwein elementary life skills teacher Barb Winter.
Students heard the message, “Families are something to celebrate! Families are the same and different in many ways. Many families have traditions and work together as a team,” Winter said.
Activities that classrooms could participate in were inviting a family member to read to the class, teachers sharing read-alouds about families and classrooms playing board- or card games.
For instance, Duane Ohrt, Mrs. Rechkemmer and Ms. Jessica Swaab’s dad, came to the Oelwein kindergarten at Little Husky Learning Center to read for Red Ribbon Week on Tradition and Teamwork Tuesday.
Red Ribbon Week started in 1988, when the National Family Partnership coordinated the observance with President Ronald and Mrs. Nancy Reagan as honorary chairpersons, per a website of the Drug Enforcement Agency. Wearing red ribbons on this week in October continues to represent a pledge to live drug free and honors the sacrifice of all who have lost their lives in the fight against drugs.