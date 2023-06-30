WATERLOO – With summer heating up and more people getting outside to enjoy the sunshine, MercyOne reminds you to protect your skin from ultraviolet (UV) rays.
Iowa has one of the highest melanoma rates in the country – with 32 new cases per 100,000, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The U.S. rate is 23 per 100,000.
“Sun safety protects your skin and reduces the risk for skin cancer – the most common type of cancer in the U.S.,” said Kelsey Bagby, cancer program coordinator at MercyOne Waterloo Cancer Center. “UV rays cause most skin cancers, which include the sun, tanning beds and sunlamps.”
You can still enjoy time outdoors without raising your risk of cancer. Follow these tips to have a safe, fun summer:
•Seek the shade.
•Cover up – clothing and hats provide the best protection.
•Remember sunscreen – pick something with an SPF of 15 or higher.
•Examine your skin for changes.
“Skin self-checks should be done monthly,” Bagby explains. “Be sure to check all skin. This includes the scalp, in between your toes and behind your ears. If you notice any changes, contact your provider.”
What to look out for:
•A sore that bleeds or doesn’t heal.
•New itchiness, soreness or pain.
•A rough bump that may crust or bleed.
•A mole that’s new or has changed in size, shape or color.