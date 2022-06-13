Over the noon hour Saturday, Haze Daze committee member Nicole Ericson did the honors of firing a mountain howitzer, a type of cannon, thanks to Civil War reenactment troupe Army of the Southwest.
Littering the ground after their afternoon skirmish were paper tube shells that had been packed in with powder to imitate firing. These were also used in muzzleloader demonstrations that day.
During the Civil War era, they would have shot a 12-pound projectile from the mountain howitzer that could travel 800 yards, about half a mile, its owner, Dennis Bresson of Waterloo, said.
This cannon weighed 550 pounds for the “total package,” Bresson said. When disassembled it could be carried up the mountain using three mules.
“A normal cannon would (take) six to eight horses,” he said.
Exchanging the cannonball for a canister round — a large shotgun shell that held 128 musket balls — it could be used within 400 yards.
After the Saturday afternoon skirmish, members of the public were invited to fire muzzleloader rifles from the era. After shooting, Akira Wagenknecht of Westgate learned that a good soldier could pack and fire three shots a minute. She hunts but said she had not before fired this type of rifle.
Jeffrey Hogan of Independence — wearing a shirt with a video game controller that said “Leave this to the professional” — said this was his time firing a rifle.