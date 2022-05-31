Daryl and Seger Gott, father and son of Gott’s Frame Shop in Maynard, began work on the Air Force fighter jet at Oelwein City Park Tuesday morning. The F-80 fighter jet has been on loan to the American Legion Ross Reid Post 9 of Oelwein since 1962 and legionnaires raised funds to have it refurbished this year.
While the plane is owned by the National Air Force Museum at Wright-Patterson Airbase in Ohio, the local legion is responsible for it, including annual inventory and reporting on its condition. Serious maintenance and structural issues were found in this year’s inspection.
The Gotts completed sanding off the old decals and identifying marks before lunchtime Tuesday. Daryl Gott says the next step is to apply an acid wash to the plane that is specific to aluminum. It will give it the right patina of an historic fighter jet.
After the acid wash is applied and dried, new decals and Air Force signage will be applied. There is also some metal fabrication that needs to be done to fix damage and wear, and Daryl and Seger are prepared to tackle that, as well.
The Gotts are aiming to have the jet ready for the Oelwein Celebration coming up this weekend, if weather allows.