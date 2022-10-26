Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Under the auspices of the regional chapter of the Governor’s STEM Advisory Council, the Northeast Iowa Family STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) Festival will be held on Thursday evening, Oct. 27 in nearby Manchester. The event, intended especially for an audience in the earlier grades, has several objectives, all related to heightening participants’ awareness of the numerous STEM-related opportunities around them, according to the University of Northern Iowa’s Jeff Beneke.

“We hope to highlight not only the field’s importance, but also careers in STEM,” he explained.

