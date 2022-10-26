Under the auspices of the regional chapter of the Governor’s STEM Advisory Council, the Northeast Iowa Family STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) Festival will be held on Thursday evening, Oct. 27 in nearby Manchester. The event, intended especially for an audience in the earlier grades, has several objectives, all related to heightening participants’ awareness of the numerous STEM-related opportunities around them, according to the University of Northern Iowa’s Jeff Beneke.
“We hope to highlight not only the field’s importance, but also careers in STEM,” he explained.
Beneke, Manager of the northeast region of the Iowa Governor’s STEM Advisory Council headquartered at UNI, said the family STEM festivals date back nearly a decade, and occur throughout the state. Presented regionally, with four events scheduled each academic year, such festivals occur regularly in the Waterloo/Cedar Falls area and in Dubuque, with the other two events rotating among different locations throughout northeast Iowa. “We’ve had it in Oelwein a few times,” Beneke noted.
This will mark the first time that Manchester has hosted the gathering. In addition to Oelwein, previous festivals have also been held in Cresco, Traer, Fayette, Elkader, Calmar, Tama, and Decorah, in addition to Dubuque and Waterloo.
Rotating the event throughout communities in the region is key, Beneke explained. By doing so, a greater number of children can be reached without unreasonable travel. By alternating locations, moreover, Beneke is able to highlight STEM’s presence locally, giving young participants a more personal sense of the impact STEM activities have on their everyday life and the world around them. “By moving the event,” he said, “we allow more children the opportunity to see what’s available in their own community.”
At the upcoming festival, which is free and open to all ages, exhibitors representing a broad range of community interest will offer presentations that demonstrate various aspects related to one or more of the STEM fields, Beneke said. To date, for the Manchester event, there are 24 exhibitors registered, Beneke noted, ranging from entities in local private industry such as banks to those in the medical, manufacturing, public service, and education fields. Each of the state’s three Regents universities are scheduled to offer exhibits, he added.
Uniquely, given the intended young audience, each exhibit, Beneke said, is required to be both “interactive and engaging,” providing attendees a hands-on opportunity to get closer to and more closely identify with STEM and its many applications. It isn’t only the young people who interact with the exhibits, however, as Beneke said parents often walk away from a demonstration having also learned a thing or two. “It’s definitely a family event,” he said.
At the festival, participants will move from booth to booth, akin to a street fair, viewing and interacting with the various demonstrations briefly or for an extended period, based on their level of interest and engagement, a self-directed and fitting approach, given the event’s objectives.
“Our goal is promoting, inspiring, and bringing awareness to STEM activities and STEM careers,” Beneke explained.
Among the exhibits anticipated at the event will be one from the University of Iowa allowing attendees to perform surgery with a Laparoscopic Surgical Trainer; a mobile planetarium, one “allowing kids to see the stars and consider themselves astronomers,” will also be there, Beneke observed. In conjunction with other exhibits, participants will have a chance to measure the electrical usage of common devices, utilize a welding simulator, and conduct a variety of science experiments.
While past STEM festivals have ranged from attracting anywhere between 200 and 2,000 participants, Beneke anticipates around several hundred will make their way to the Manchester event, which will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Community Center on the Delaware County Fairgrounds.
And though the festival’s goals are several, none seems more crucial than simply raising awareness of STEM opportunities among children throughout the area and region.
“We are just letting people know what’s in their backyard,” Beneke said.