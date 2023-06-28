With numerous wildfires continuing to rage throughout southern Canada, much of the state and region have again become enveloped by smoky conditions this week.
Late Tuesday, an air quality advisory was issued by the Iowa DNR for the entirety of the state, though it was eastern Iowa, specifically, which stood most at risk due to the haze, a press release explained.
“The worst air quality (is) expected in the eastern third of Iowa,” the release stated. “Eastern Iowa is currently recording fine particulates at concentrations the EPA considers unhealthy. At this level, sensitive groups of people, as well as the general public, may experience health effects.”
According to a recent map published by the federal Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), most in eastern Iowa are experiencing “unhealthy” or “very unhealthy” levels of air quality. As of late Wednesday, Oelwein remained ensconced in the “very unhealthy” designation.
Because of the potentially unsafe situation, those in affected areas are encouraged to “reduce long or intense outdoor activities, and take more breaks during outdoor activities until air quality conditions improve,” the release noted.
While the advisory was set to expire, by Wednesday afternoon, the poor conditions seemed destined to persist, at least into Thursday, when “the haze is expected to gradually decrease, and air quality should improve,” according to a KWWL report.
Aside from the obvious nuisance caused by the smoke, legitimate health impacts are also possible, especially for those with underlying conditions, explained Bryan Geelan of the American Heart Association.
“There have been many studies done in the journal of the American Heart Association just as recently as 2020 (which have) found that exposure to heavy smoke during wildfires actually raised out-of-hospital cardiac arrests up to 70%,” Geelan observed, KCRG reported.
In Dubuque, meanwhile, city officials on Tuesday took to social media, encouraging residents to heed the potential dangers brought by the poor conditions.
“Surface-level smoke from Canadian wildfires has drifted into the area and is expected to impact air quality,” the post noted. “At these elevated levels, people sensitive to air pollution should consider reducing prolonged or heavy exertion outdoors.”
For those needing to be outdoors, however, “properly worn N95 masks are effective in reducing exposure to particle pollution,” the post concluded.