Register for Responder Appreciation Dinner by Oct. 26
Fayette County Sheriff Marty Fisher will host the third annual (First-) Responder Appreciation Dinner, for all Fayette County firefighters, emergency medical technicians and law enforcement, their families and retirees on Oct. 28, in thanks for their service. The U.S. Congress designated Oct. 28 as National First Responders Day in 2017.
This event will be held at the Fayette Fire Department in Fayette, serving time 4-7 p.m. Food is supplied and catered by Hy-Vee Dollar Fresh and T and T Barbecue of Oelwein.
In order to ensure enough meals for everyone, it is very important to email your name, the organization you are with and the number of meals you are picking up for your family or group to appreciationdinnerrsvp@gmail.com by Tuesday, Oct. 26 at noon.
Owing to COVID-19, the meals will be offered in to-go containers placed in bags to take home.
Some tables will be set up for on-duty law enforcement and techs.