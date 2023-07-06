The Oelwein Sesquicentennial 5K Fun Run/Walk will be hosted by the Williams Wellness Center on Friday, July 14, at 6 p.m. in downtown Oelwein.
The race will start on the 10 block of South Frederick in front of the OCAD building. Participants will go through downtown, loop around on side streets and finish where they started, at the OCAD office.
Registrations are available at the Williams Wellness Center, and also on www.cityofoelwein.org. Registration is $35.
Packet pickup will be at the Wellness Center on Thursday, July 13 from 4 until 6 p.m. Race day packet pickup, meanwhile, will occur July 14 from 5 until 5:45 p.m. on the 10 block of South Frederick.
For additional information, call the Williams Wellness Center at 319-283-2312 or email wellness@oelwein.k12.ia.us.