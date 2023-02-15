Oelwein Parks and Recreation is accepting soccer registrations for children in kindergarten and first- through sixth-grades.
Games will be played on Saturdays at the Oelwein Veterans Sports Complex.
First- through sixth-grade practice will begin at the end of March or beginning of April, weather permitting. Games are scheduled to start on April 15.
Shin guards are required equipment that every participant will need.
Registrations can be picked up or dropped off at the Williams Wellness Center. The $25 registration fee must accompany the registration.
Financial scholarships are available.
Registration deadline is Friday, Feb. 17. If questions or for more information, call 319-283-2312.