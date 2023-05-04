Oelwein Summer School registration is open for current K-7 students with a variety of offerings from science and tech to swimming. Some will be eligible for acting (ages 7-14), others for gardening at the Middle School (current grades 5-7).
The program dates for Oelwein Summer School will fall within the range of June 5 — 30, Monday — Friday, from 8 a.m. to noon. There are no fees to participate.
Summer school activities will include numerous field trips and swimming lessons, along with science, technology, engineering, arts and math (STEAM) education activities, according to Husky Adventures 21st Century grant coordinator Catherine Wedemeier.
Additionally, ages 7-14 will be eligible for a summer acting class, said elementary life skills/at-risk teacher Barb Winter, who coordinates that program.
Any Oelwein Middle School student — current grades 5-7, entering 6-8 — who signs up for summer school will be eligible to help with a greenhouse project growing produce for the Oelwein food pantries, per OMS summer school coordinator and English teacher Tammy Stasi.
Fifth-grader Will Ehn has obtained a Growing Together Iowa Mini Grant from Iowa State Extension of Fayette County to start the greenhouse program for the local food pantries. Partners include Fayette County Public Health, Fayette County Master Gardeners, the Healthy Fayette County Coalition, and area businesses, per a Fayette County Extension annual report.
A community garden in West Union through the same grant program grew just over 708 pounds of fresh, chemical-free produce in 2022, the Extension report indicated.
Systematically, Oelwein Summer School is for Oelwein Community School District students, Superintendent Josh Ehn said.
“We have had special circumstances that have allowed us to serve students attending other districts in the past. We evaluated those individually,” Ehn said.
A shortened link to the signup form is tinyurl.com/a6y9nwnv. A clickable link is on the Oelwein Community Schools Facebook page.