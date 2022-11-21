Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Nutcacker Ballet and STEM cast from 2021.

AMES – Youth can watch a free mini-performance of the Nutcracker Ballet and independently participate in related STEM challenges on Friday, Dec. 9, at 12:30 p.m. The event will be held in person at Stephens Auditorium on the Iowa State University campus and also livestreamed across Iowa. Registration for the event is required for both the in person and online options; register online with Stephens to reserve your spot, www.center.iastate.edu/nutcracker-matinee-registration-form/.

The performance celebrates the magic of STEAM – which means science, technology, engineering, arts and math. This event will be roughly 45 minutes in length with no intermission. The overall program is designed for elementary aged youth in grades 2-5 but could easily be modified for older or younger youth.

