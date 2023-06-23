The 2023 Fairbank Island Days Queen Court, awarded Thursday evening, includes Miss Congeniality Aliya Brandt, daughter of Lynnette and the late Greg Brandt; Runner-Up Ella Weepie, daughter of Kim and Travis Weepie; and 2023 Miss Fairbank Ava VanDaele, daughter of Amber and Chad VanDaele.
“All the girls in that group would have been great as queen, and I’m just honored to be picked. It’s very surreal right now,” VanDaele said, following Thursday’s ceremony.
As Miss Fairbank, “I’m really looking forward to being with the younger kids and giving them a good person to look up to. I’m really involved in the community a lot right now, but I want to get more involved, going to Music in the Park, things like that,” VanDaele said.
Ava has placed in the Wapsie Honor Society, lettering in track, cross country, softball and as the wrestling manager. She has been active in student ambassadors, FFA and 4-H, in addition to volunteering and helping family and friends to staff her older sister Elsie’s boosted beverage business, Balanced Nutrition, from the back of the family insurance office.
With Fairbank Island Days concluding Saturday, “I’m just looking forward to seeing everybody come around. It’s such a great atmosphere and I’m glad I could be a bigger part in it this year,” VanDaele said.
She was especially looking forward to the classic rock concert on Friday night.
“I love Not Quite Brothers,” she said. “I’m really excited for that one.”
Among events ongoing Saturday, she encouraged folks to attend the car and quilt shows and, for kids, the inflatable equipment. Details are on the Fairbank Island Days website and Facebook page.
Minutes later, after rejoining her family, her mom Amber asked whether she would still be able to work at Balanced Nutrition.
Her sister Elsie was back from the University of Iowa and attended the queen contest. Ava, too, wants to attend a four-year college, telling the Daily Register she is undecided between psychology or exercise science.
Ava momentarily relinquished her Miss Fairbank crown to Elsie in a quick family photo-shoot at the edge of the island afterward. Ava flashed a chagrined look and groused about Elsie wanting what she has, moments before mugging as her sister nuzzled in for a photo.
“I enjoy living vicariously through you,” Elsie explained, replacing the tiara combs as Ava’s face smoothed into a smile.