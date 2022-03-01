EDITOR’S NOTE: Democratic gubernatorial nominee Deidre DeJear delivered these remarks ahead of Gov. Kim Reynolds’ GOP State of the Union response on Tuesday. Reynold’s remarks were not available by press time and will be published in a future edition:
Tonight, we will hear from Gov. Kim Reynolds herself on her own failed leadership when she delivers the Republican response to President Biden’s State of the Union address. Gov. Kim Reynolds may be addressing the nation, but the reality is she’s failed Iowans at home by giving huge tax breaks to big corporations, while defunding public schools and opposing vital economic relief for families and small businesses.
Instead of helping kids, parents and teachers get back on track, her plan to defund public schools will make it harder to address learning loss, mental health challenges and prepare our kids for the workforce — hitting rural schools especially hard.
Unfortunately Governor Reynolds has kept her eyes focused on one thing: the national stage. She continues to politicize the pandemic response, our children’s education and so much more to appease Donald Trump and propel herself to the national spotlight.
Right now, Governor Reynolds is pushing through a harmful plan even as we come out on the other side of the pandemic. Iowa currently ranks 39th in per pupil funding for K-12 schools, and schools are having a hard time recruiting and retaining educators.
No wonder why Iowa has a workforce crisis and why our economy has stalled. She’s focused on the national stage, she’s focused on the cultural wars. She’s putting an extreme, social agenda over the work of our economy, and we simply can’t allow that to happen here anymore in Iowa.
I am running for governor to ensure that no Iowan has to work more than one job to put food on the table. I’m running so that every Iowa child has access to an education that prepares them for a limitless future; and because Iowans deserve a modernized accessible healthcare system that meets their needs.
We were once No. 1 in education. We once held a national standard. Yet we have fallen to the middle of the pack and currently rank as the 18th state in education, after a top 10 ranking in 2018. Parents are frustrated with the education system. Our students are leaving and vowing never to come back, posing great challenges to the future of our state. I hear the concern – Governor Reynolds does not.
As your next governor, I will build problem-solving tables that are committed to our students, and will represent every aspect of the educational process. I will invest in our education and modernize our benchmarks, so that we are preparing our children for jobs and higher education.
I promise Iowa that I will be an advocate for teachers, for parents and for students alike. You don’t need to pick one like Governor Reynolds has — you can be a champion for all.