The Tri-County Sports Complex committee would like to thank the citizens of Sumner and the surrounding areas for their increasing support of our park project. If you do not have children or relatives involved in our local rec programs, you may not fully understand the importance of this project.
Over the past several years, there has been increasing attendance for our soccer, baseball, softball, and t-ball programs. Due to a large number of teams, more available playing space is often needed. The number of home games we can schedule is limited, and practices often need to be canceled due to games having field priority.
Let’s also not forget the location of Cub Park. We have been lucky the past couple of years, and the creek has not created large flooding problems. When the creek does overflow its banks, the lime on the diamonds washes out, the outfield fences get damaged, and the concession stand needs to be emptied, so equipment and food doesn’t get ruined.
Several citizens in our community are also committed to seeing Sumner grow. New flourishing businesses and the new daycare center will draw young families to our community, and this park will also. Providing updated playing facilities will allow our sports programs to grow along with our town. Being able to host multiple games every night, along with weekend tournaments, would bring increased traffic to our businesses.
We are off to a great start with our project fundraising, but we have a long way to go. With the community’s growing support, we hope to start site grading and utility work in the upcoming year.
The committee kindly asks that you keep our project in mind when making your year-end charitable contributions.
There are several ways you can donate.
You can drop checks off at Sumner City Hall, the Sumner Public Works Office, or Northeast Security Bank. You can also donate via PayPal @tricountysports or mail a check to: Tri-County Sports Complex, 304 W 1st St, Sumner, IA 50674.
Again, the committee would like to thank you all for your support over the past year and wish the entire community a happy holiday season.
Tri-County Sports Complex Committee Chairman