The Tri-County Sports Complex committee would like to thank the citizens of Sumner and the surrounding areas for their increasing support of our park project. If you do not have children or relatives involved in our local rec programs, you may not fully understand the importance of this project.

Over the past several years, there has been increasing attendance for our soccer, baseball, softball, and t-ball programs. Due to a large number of teams, more available playing space is often needed. The number of home games we can schedule is limited, and practices often need to be canceled due to games having field priority.

