Today is National Vietnam War Veterans Day to honor and recognize members of the military who served on active duty during the official Vietnam era from Aug. 5, 1964, to May 7, 1975. The date of March 29 is significant because it was on that day in 1973, that the last American troops departed Vietnam in their entirety.
More than 9 million military personnel served during those 10 years, nine months, of which more than 2.7 million were Americans. Over 58,000 were killed in that war, and five of those soldiers were only 16 years old. The oldest man to perish in the war was 62.
According to the latest military census report available from 2019, Fayette County, Iowa, had a large population of military personnel who served in Vietnam, 1.86 times greater than any other conflict at 40 percent of the population. This figure was measured against WWII (8%), Korea (13%), Gulf War, 1990s (18%), and Gulf War, 2001-present (21%). Today, there are approximately 400 Vietnam veterans living in Fayette County.
According to the website uswings.com, 85 percent of Vietnam veterans made a successful transition from military to civilian life; 91 percent say they are glad to have served and 74 percent say they would serve again, even knowing the outcome.
Everyone is encouraged to remember their sacrifice.