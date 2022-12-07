Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Oelwein saluted its heroes on Wednesday, Dec. 7, from the attacks that — 81 years ago to that date — launched the cascade of war declarations leading to World War II.

The Wednesday Pearl Harbor Day remembrance was set against a frost-covered backdrop in Veterans Park.

Trending Food Videos