Oelwein saluted its heroes on Wednesday, Dec. 7, from the attacks that — 81 years ago to that date — launched the cascade of war declarations leading to World War II.
The Wednesday Pearl Harbor Day remembrance was set against a frost-covered backdrop in Veterans Park.
Oelwein American Legion Post 9 Cmdr. Russ Turner invoked the memory of Oelwein natives Roy Powers and Jimmy Palides who perished on Dec. 7, 1941, when Imperial Japan bombed the U.S. Naval shipyards in Pearl Harbor and other military installations in the Hawaiian islands.
Powers, age 23, a steamfitter 2nd class, was a crewman aboard the battleship USS West Virginia.
Palides, age 19, was onboard the USS Oklahoma, a mere 100 feet from his fellow Husky, Powers. A musician 2nd class in the Navy, Palides had graduated from Oelwein High School in 1940.
“When the first wave of Japanese planes descended on Pearl Harbor, the 8 a.m. muster and flag raising ceremony were well underway on most of the big battleships neatly lined up on the southeast side of Ford Island,” Turner said.
The USS Utah was struck first by a torpedo then almost immediately the USS Oklahoma and the USS West Virginia began taking deadly hits. Water rushed through the holes in their hulls, and oil spread outward on the surface of the harbor. Bombs continued to fall, and the oil on the water ignited, sending smoke into the morning skies.
Powers’ was the first death of an Oelwein soldier reported from Pearl Harbor, nine days after the bombing, per Daily Register archives. He was one of 106 crew members who died aboard the USS West Virginia. His body was later recovered and returned to Oelwein in 2010 for proper burial.
The Oklahoma took three torpedoes through its side in the first minutes of the attack.
“With seawater pouring in, the ship lurched to its side, tossing helpless sailors around in the dark water below.”
“As many as a dozen torpedoes may have hit the Oklahoma and the West Virginia in the first 10 minutes of the attack before the order was given to abandon ships. With time running out, desperate men raced for safety, leaping into the waters of a harbor that was now coated with that was beginning to burn,” Turner said.
Palides Jr. was an only child, and his parents, Mr. and Mrs. James Palides, waited for word on his fate for two weeks. On Sunday, Dec. 21, 1941, they received a telegram from the Navy Department that their son was reported missing.
The bodies of nearly 70 sailors, who had been trapped in compartments below deck as the ship sank, were found while undergoing salvage, per Daily Register archives. The last date scratched on one compartment wall was Dec. 23.
Thirty-two made it out of the Oklahoma battleship alive; a total of 429 died on the ship, the second greatest loss of life in a single ship at Pearl Harbor.
On this date 81 years ago, 2,403 sailors, soldiers and civilians lost their lives, 1st Vice-Cmdr. Jake Blitsch said.
“Many of their bodies were never found.”
“Many who died never knew their attacker. Many sailors died on their sinking ship, scratching on the steel hull from the inside, desperately clinging to life,” Blitsch said.
“I give these grueling details to point out their sacrifices,” Blitsch said.