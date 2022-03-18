Friends in the Community
Greetings to each and every one of you from God our loving heavenly Father and our living Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. I hope and pray that this note finds you well, as we have been enjoying some warmer temperatures and an opportunity to be outside getting some much needed fresh air.
Right now, we are in the season of Lent. For many people, Lent involves giving up certain things or certain habits. This allows people to be more focused on their relationships Jesus and all that Jesus is doing for them in their lives. By giving something up and then taking that something back up on Easter Sunday, they are able to celebrate the resurrection by having something they can see or hold as a reminder of the greatest gift that God has given to us, which the forgiveness of all our sins and the promise of eternal life in the presence of our Lord and Savior.
Along with giving something up to remember how good God is to us, Lent also gives us a chance to take an honest look at our lives. We can look at the ways that we have failed to be the people that God has called and created us to be. We can take an inventory of the ways that we have failed to share God’s unconditional love with our families, friends, and neighbors. As we do so, we can see that we have not lived as God has invited us to live.
As we take this honest look at our lives, we are invited by God to look forward to the upcoming holidays of Good Friday and Easter. God wants us to know that our sins were taken to the cross by Jesus. Jesus died for every one of those things that we have done to violate our relationships with God and our relationships with other people.
When we hear the story of Good Friday, we are invited to let our sins die with Jesus. We can let go of the things that we have done wrong in our relationships with God and with other people. We can know that all of our sins have been completely defeated and died for through the death of Jesus Christ.
In addition to knowing that our sins have been defeated by the death of Jesus, we are also invited to look forward to Easter Sunday. This is the day when Jesus rose from the dead. He proved that even though our sins needed to be defeated through death, death and failure do not have the final word on God’s children. The final word is that every enemy of this life has been defeated through the resurrection of Jesus Christ.
Knowing and believing this enables us to live in a new and different way. We are no longer bogged down by past failures and sins. Instead, we are energized to live as forgiven children of God Himself. We live our lives faithfully when we look for ways to make God our number one priority and also look for ways to love our neighbors as ourselves.
Lent is our opportunity to truly experience repentance. As we repent, we are reminded that God responds by saying, “You are forgiven and made brand new!”
Just a thought…
Pastor Josh Schunk