Letter to the Editor,
Join us in remembering National Vietnam War Veterans Day on March 29th.
It has been only six years since its inception. The month and the day pay homage to March 29, 1975. That is the date of the last American “in-country” casualties of the war. One of those killed that day was Darwin Lee Judge from Marshalltown, Iowa.
During the years from 1964 until 1975 there were 2,709,000 American military men and women who served in Vietnam. 58,318 of them were killed. One of those was a 15-year-old Marine. An additional five killed were just 16 years of age. Over 304,000 personnel were wounded. Of those who served, 1,253 remain missing in action.
Less than 850,000 Viet Nam veterans are alive today. The youngest of them are approaching 70 years in age. Please remember their sacrifice on March 29th.
The 50th Anniversary Commemoration continues through 2025.
Thank you,
Ross Reid Post 9, Oelwein