With this year’s first of two shotgun deer hunting seasons beginning on Saturday, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources has issued several reminders for hunters as the hunts get underway.
Before the season begins, hunters are encouraged to double-check that all members of their party have a valid hunting license and habitat fee, as well as a deer tag for the correct season (Shotgun one is Dec. 3-7, while Shotgun two runs Dec. 10-18). It is also important that all hunters in advance inspect the blaze orange hunting clothes they plan to wear to ensure the original color has not faded to such an extent that it is no longer effective. The minimum amount of blaze orange the state requires in order to hunt during the firearm deer seasons is a 100 percent solid blaze orange vest, though the more orange, the better.
So, too, should hunters inspect and clean their firearm, to limit the possibility of malfunction during a hunt. Reviewing basic gun safety, which is especially crucial when hunting in a group, is also encouraged. In this respect, for example, it is important to treat every gun as if it were loaded.
Those planning to hunt on the property of others should also speak with the landowner or tenant to make certain that permission to hunt in that area has been granted or remains current. At the same time, checking to see if anyone else will be hunting in that same location is also a good rule of thumb.
If possible, the creation of a hunting plan, one which identifies the outing’s target location, the hunters and their roles during the hunt, its schedule (when it will begin and conclude), and how the expedition is intended to proceed, should also be done. Hunting parties should leave their plan or share their intentions with some who will not be going, as well, in the case of an emergency.
Hunters should also remember to obtain an antlerless deer tag if desired. Locally, while Buchanan County no longer has antlerless tags available, with all 400 already claimed, both Fayette and Clayton Counties had hundreds remaining at last check.
Those hunters who are going afield but may not need the venison they harvest might also visit the Iowa Deer Exchange website to find someone locally who is looking for deer meat. The Iowa Deer Exchange is a donation initiative connecting hunters willing to provide venison with those interested in receiving it. Hunters considering signing up for the Deer Exchange can visit iowadnr.gov/deer. Participating in the Exchange is free. Hunters should also remember that selling harvested wild fish and game in the state is illegal.
In the cases of a successful outing, hunters must report their kill by midnight on the day after it was tagged or prior to sending it to a locker or taxidermist. The hunter whose name is on the tag is the person responsible for completing the report by the midnight deadline.
This year, the state’s DNR will also be seeking hunters to assist them in collecting deer tissue samples to facilitate testing for Chronic Wasting Disease. Hunters willing and able to help in this regard should contact their local wildlife biologist through their county conservation department to schedule a sample collection.
Finally, all deer hunters are encouraged to consider sharing their love for hunting and the outdoors by inviting non-hunters to accompany them or by mentoring a young person who may have an interest in the pursuit.