Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

221011_ol_news_deer
Public domain photo

With this year’s first of two shotgun deer hunting seasons beginning on Saturday, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources has issued several reminders for hunters as the hunts get underway.

Before the season begins, hunters are encouraged to double-check that all members of their party have a valid hunting license and habitat fee, as well as a deer tag for the correct season (Shotgun one is Dec. 3-7, while Shotgun two runs Dec. 10-18). It is also important that all hunters in advance inspect the blaze orange hunting clothes they plan to wear to ensure the original color has not faded to such an extent that it is no longer effective. The minimum amount of blaze orange the state requires in order to hunt during the firearm deer seasons is a 100 percent solid blaze orange vest, though the more orange, the better.

Trending Food Videos