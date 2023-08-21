In advance of the week’s pending oppressive heat, a small, two-person crew of concrete laborers with Miller's Construction, including Sam Melver, was hard at work in downtown Oelwein Monday morning renovating a portion of the Plentiful Pantry’s building.
“We are putting in a wider door and a better ramp so they can get in and out with the food carts,” Melver, who also operates heavy equipment for his company, explained, “and instead of this being a window, we are just sealing it up.
“This door,” he continued, which was positioned nearby the former window, “is going to be seven-feet three-inches wide so they can put two carts through at a time and have plenty of room to work just to make it easier for the people coming to get food, and for the people who are working to bring the food out, making it easier for them so there isn’t such a tough time with the ramp and 100 pounds of food.”
Their portion of the effort, which began Monday morning, would likely take them two days to complete, Melver said, as he and his colleague worked to fill the existing window with concrete blocks. “We are just doing the window today and, tomorrow, we’ll be working on the door,” he noted.
While indicating the entire job would take at least the remainder of the week, Melver explained how the endeavor would be a team effort within the wider Miller's Construction family.
“We are the concrete guys,” he said, “so, basically, our job is to cut out the window and cut out the door, and then the carpentry guys will come back in to put in the header and the trim and mount the door. We’ve got to put a header in above that door, a weight-supporting board. We’re better off being safe than sorry.
“We’ll be here today and tomorrow,” he continued, in reference to their working on Monday and Tuesday. “We’ll do our job, and then our other guys will come in and do their job.”
As for the oppressively hot temperatures expected later in the week, Melver noted that working in such conditions is not ideal, though he would prefer to do so rather than invoke an alternative labor schedule.
“When it’s going to be 100 degrees this week on Wednesday,” he concluded, “if we don’t want to work, (then) we got to work on Friday, but I’d rather keep my three-day weekend and work in the heat.”