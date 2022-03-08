Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

The rent has gone up in Oelwein for the Fayette County treasurer.

The Board of Supervisors on Monday approved a two-year lease extension for office space in Oelwein Chamber and Area Development’s downtown building. The Treasurer’s Office staffs the location at 6 South Frederick Avenue to provide driver’s license services, including testing on Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Monthly rent increases by $100 each calendar year. So starting Jan 1, rent rose to $400 a month, and then will be $500 in 2023.

