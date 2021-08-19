Students returning to Oelwein High School next week will notice more light streaming into the building through larger windows. They also will notice some unfinished elements of the remodeling.
Superintendent Josh Ehn led a walkthrough tour of the construction underway at Oelwein High School for School Board members before their regular meeting on Monday. He pointed out the progress, noted some delays in the remodeling, and explained repairs of damage caused by a tornado on July 14.
The tornado property damage repairs are costing more than $307,000 so far, Ehn indicated — minus a track estimate. The district has a $5,000 deductible on property with insurance reimbursing the rest.
REMODELING
The new science labs have been the most publicized part of the project. The board toured the chemistry lab before briefly peeking into the biology lab next door.
“They both have all the same features,” Ehn said. “They both have gas and air and water — sinks, this one is set up more a traditional chemistry lab, has the vent and the wash station.”
The restrooms are also being redone.
Ehn indicated the restroom redesign capitalized on “a lot of wasted space, replaced both that with two nicely sized boys and girls restrooms and then two single-stall” accessible restrooms.
The high school is shifting from a makeshift conference room to a real one, which will be in the front office cluster behind the principal’s office.
Ehn said in the past, “we’ve made makeshift conference rooms out of about every space you could imagine, turned small offices (and) big classrooms into conference rooms. It gets moved around every year.”
“We wanted to prioritize having a true, big conference room that can fit 10-12 people,” Ehn said. “Get some work done, meet with parents, individualized education plan meetings can all be housed here with no problem. There’ll be a big TV on the wall.”
A couple of vertical steel panels on the wall will serve as a magnet board, Ehn added.
DELAYS CAUSE CHANGES
A couple of shipping delays tied to supply chain issues for parts ordered in the spring will be noticeable when school starts Aug. 24.
The biggest is that the main entrance will be rerouted through the gym entrances by the Husky dog, Champ, for the first two weeks.
This is because the four “storefront” or entry doorways will not arrive until Aug. 30, Ehn said. Removal and replacement should take a day each.
When school starts, temporary melamine counter tops will be in the science labs, and the district will not hook-up the water and gas until the new ones arrive. Delivery of the permanent epoxy resin science countertops is estimated to be in or by October.
TORNADO REPAIRS
Ehn showed board members the high school corridor nearest Husky Stadium and explained the work to repair a one-inch horizontal crack in the interior cinder block masonry caused by the July 14 tornado, during the Monday tour.
“Every four feet, (the insurance contractors) had to pour a bond beam, had to put a cord up, slide a block over top of that cord and bond it all the way back down,” Ehn explained.
The board on Monday approved transferring $5,000 from the management fund to the physical plant and equipment levy fund — one of the funds allowed for maintenance and other uses — to meet its deductible related to damage from the tornado.
The insurance company — Vogel Insurance/EMC — is sending the district funds to cover the difference, business manager Michael Rueber told the board.
The district signed an agreement with FirstOne Site to serve as general contractors through the insurer to complete the repair work.
Ehn told the Daily Register Wednesday there are “still no results back on the track repairs,” but all the other repairs total $307,140.