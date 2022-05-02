The Oelwein Tree Board and Parks Department celebrated the 150th anniversary of Arbor Day with a special tree planting activity on Sunday, May 1.
Members of Girl Scout troops 6068 and 1868, the Scott Hot Shots 4-H’ers, and Tree Board members converged Sunday afternoon at Red Gate Park to add six more trees to the replenishing project at the park. Oelwein Parks Superintendent Josh Johnson headed up the planting project for the park that marks the west entrance to the city.
The Parks Department super recalled the devastation the park sustained two years ago on March 28, 2020, when an EF-1 tornado ripped through the western edge of town with 107 mph winds. Red Gate Park and Woodlawn Cemetery to the north of the park, sustained considerable damage. The park was almost completely leveled, with approximately 80 trees either uprooted or snapped off, the main shelter destroyed, and twisted playground equipment left in ruins. The cemetery also lost many trees and other plantings, and numerous headstones were toppled.
“It’s been a work in progress for the past two years to rebuild Red Gate Park and make it better than before. After the tornado, it was pretty much a blank canvas,” Johnson said. “We had a new shelter built last year with modern restrooms attached, and made it handicap accessible. We also installed new playground equipment and did some work at the bocce ball courts.”
Johnson said on Sunday, the crew of workers transplanted six larger trees and three smaller trees, along with six new saplings — a Kentucky Coffee, a Linden, two red oaks, a white oak and a lilac tree. The new tree selection came from Manske’s Corner Market & Greenhouse, north of Oelwein.
Johnson said in past plantings they have added around 20 trees, so this planting on Sunday is a nice addition. He said all the volunteers that have helped restore the park can be proud of their efforts in making Red Gate Park a beautiful western gateway to Oelwein.
Johnson added that work is set to begin soon on the next segment of the city’s recreational trail system that will wind west/northwest from the West Charles viaduct, through Woodlawn and connect at the trailhead at Red Gate.