Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

The repeated racial harassment of a Black, straight-A student at an Ottumwa middle school was not adequately addressed by the school district and might have led to the student’s diminished academic performance, according to the U.S. Department of Education.

The department on Monday outlined the findings of its investigation into the Ottumwa Community School District’s handling of multiple harassment complaints during the past two school years. The department’s Office for Civil Rights concluded that “district students subjected a Black middle school student to racial harassment so pervasive that it constituted a racially hostile environment and that the district failed to take necessary steps to protect the student,” the department said Monday.

Tags

Trending Food Videos