The latest “State of Lung Cancer” report from the American Lung Association reveals that the lung cancer five-year survival rate increased 14.5% nationally to 23.7% yet remains significantly lower among communities of color.
The five-year survival rate in Iowa is 21% among Whites and 20% among Blacks, per the Lung Association’s Iowa data page. Iowa is 36th of the 45 states with survival data, a below average tier.
The Lung Association’s 4th annual report, released in mid-November 2021 during National Lung Cancer Awareness Month, highlights how the toll of lung cancer varies by state and examines key indicators throughout the U.S. including: new cases, survival, early diagnosis, surgical treatment, lack of treatment and screening rates.
2021 was the second year that the “State of Lung Cancer” report explored the lung cancer burden among racial and ethnic minority groups at the national and state levels.
“Everyone deserves the opportunity to lead a full and healthy life, so more must be done to address these health disparities,” said Harold Wimmer, National President and CEO for the Lung Association.
Close to 236,000 people in the U.S. will be diagnosed with lung cancer this year. The 2021 “State of Lung Cancer” report found the following national trends in survival rates, early diagnosis, and treatment of the disease:
• Survival Rate: Lung cancer has one of the lowest five-year survival rates because cases are often diagnosed at later stages, when it is less likely to be curable. The national average of people alive five years after a lung cancer diagnosis is 23.7%. Survival rates were the best in Connecticut at 28.8%, while Alabama ranked worst at 18.4%.
• Early Diagnosis: Nationally, only 24% of cases are diagnosed at an early stage when the five-year survival rate is much higher (60%). In Iowa, 22% of cases are caught at an early stage — 23% among Black Iowans. Early diagnosis rates were best in Massachusetts (30%), and worst in Hawaii (19%). Unfortunately, 46% of cases are not caught until a late stage when cancer has metastisized, when the survival rate is only 6%. The good news is, over the last five years, the early diagnosis rate in Iowa improved by 20%.
• Lung Cancer Screening: Lung cancer screening with annual low-dose CT scans for those at high risk can reduce the lung cancer death rate by up to 20%. In Iowa, 11% of those at high risk were screened, ranking the state sixth in the nation. The national screening rate of high risk patients was 5.7%. Massachusetts has the highest screening rate at 17.8%, while California and Wyoming have the lowest at 1.0%.
• Surgery as First Course of Treatment: Lung cancer can often be treated with surgery if it is diagnosed at an early stage and has not spread. Nationally, only 20.7% of cases underwent surgery. Iowa ranked 40th (out of the 49 states with available data) with 17% of cases undergoing surgery as part of the first course of treatment, putting Iowa in the below average tier nationally. Just 12% of Black Iowans with lung cancer underwent surgery.
• Lack of Treatment: There are multiple reasons why patients may not receive treatment after diagnosis. Some of these reasons may be unavoidable, but no one should go untreated because of lack of provider or patient knowledge, stigma associated with lung cancer, fatalism after diagnosis, or cost of treatment. In Iowa 19% of cases did not receive any treatment; with just 15% of Black Iowans receiving no treatment, Black Iowans sought lung cancer treatment at a higher rate (although less likely to be surgery).
• Medicaid Coverage: Fee-for-service state Medicaid programs are one of the only healthcare payers not required to cover lung cancer screening for high-risk populations. The Lung Association analyzed lung cancer screening coverage policies in state Medicaid fee-for-service programs to assess the current status of lung cancer screening coverage for the Medicaid population and found that 40 states’ Medicaid fee-for-service programs cover lung cancer screening — including Iowa as of September 2021, seven programs do not provide coverage, and three states did not have information available on coverage policy. Although Iowa’s Medicaid fee-for-service program did not require cost sharing, it did not use recommended guidelines for determining eligibility, and also required prior authorization (doctor approval for insurance to cover it), per lung.org.
Although the “State of Lung Cancer” report findings show significant work to be done, there is hope. In March of 2021, the United States Preventive Services Task Force expanded its recommendation for screening to include a larger age range and more current or former smokers. This dramatically increased the number of women and Black Americans who are eligible for lung cancer screening.
The Lung Association encourages everyone to join the effort to end lung cancer. Go to Lung.org/solc to learn more about lung cancer in your state and sign our petition to increase funding for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to protect our nation’s health from disease, including lung cancer.
For current and former smokers, there are lifesaving resources. Find out if you are eligible for lung cancer screening at SavedByTheScan.org, and then talk to your doctor about getting screened.
For more information about the 2021 “State of Lung Cancer” report, including state-by-state data, visit Lung.org/solc.