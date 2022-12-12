In response to reports of an armed man in the vicinity, University of Iowa officials issued an alert Monday afternoon instructing individuals to stay clear of an area near the Court Street ramp in Iowa City.
The warning was issued at approximately 2:15 p.m., with first responders arriving on the scene three minutes later, according to KCRG. At 2:30 p.m. a shelter-in-place order was reportedly given by law enforcement to those in the University’s Voxman Music Building, an order which was based on an unspecified nearby incident.