Iowa Republicans passed a bill to allow the killing of animals that cause the slightest nuisance.
Everything that has gone through this Republican-controlled legislature in regard to wild or farm animals and birds has been in favor of the hunters, owners/operators of large animal confinement facilities and others who exploit.
I could fill this page by discussing how the above groups get whatever they want, because they vote and give election funding to lawmakers. The animals and birds don’t, and so they get dismissed in every legislative bill.
Herman Lenz
Sumner