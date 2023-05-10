Following months of controversy and divisive partisan rhetoric, the state’s 2023 legislature adjourned last week, wrapping up a volatile though eventful session celebrated as momentous by the state’s Republican Governor and lawmaking majority.
Soon after the session’s conclusion, which occurred around 12:30 p.m. Thursday, the Governor’s office was quick to emphasize the importance of the accomplishments made by legislators in 2023.
“This year’s historic legislative session saw transformational education reform that kicked off a national school choice revolution, a consequential alignment of state government, much-needed property tax relief, and stability for our health care system across the state,” Governor Reynolds said, in a press release issued early Thursday afternoon. “Iowans will be able to look back upon our promises and know we delivered for them. Our state is on a new path, one that was forged by our hard-working people, has their families at the forefront, and is a place where everyone has the freedom to flourish.”
“At the beginning of session,” added Lt. Governor Adam Gregg, “Governor Reynolds outlined a bold legislative agenda to empower parents, make state government more intuitive, and create reforms in the health care field to address workforce shortages. She accomplished all that, and more.”
Among the most high-profile measures implemented were the Governor’s school choice bill, a reorganization of the state’s government which included a reduction of cabinet-level agencies from 37 to 16, significant property tax cuts, loosening labor restrictions on Iowa teenagers, barring gender-affirming medical care for minors, and, as part of Senate File 496, codifying the empowerment of Iowa parents in their children’s education through “increased transparency, and (setting) boundaries to allow parents to protect their children from woke indoctrination,” according to the Governor’s Thursday press release.
Of the many priority items addressed during the session, recent changes in the state’s approach to property tax valuations was especially satisfying, Senate Republican Leader Jack Whitver explained.
“It’s putting in place things legislators have looked at for decades,” said Whitver, Radio Iowa reported, “but a perfect storm of a focus of the legislature (and) a desire of Iowans to see this assessment issue fixed led to some of the best policy that we’ve been able to put forward on property taxes… I believe (this) will truly have an impact at the local level for decades to come.”
While Republicans lauded the session as historic, their Democratic colleagues, including House Minority Leader Jennifer Konfrst, instead lamented the lost opportunity to provide greater attention to the practical needs of Iowans, which she noted were sacrificed at the alter of outside influences.
“If I were a special interest, if I were part of a national group that wanted to advance a national agenda, I’d be pretty happy with this legislative session,” Konfrst said, the Iowa Capital Dispatch reported. “If I were an everyday Iowan, who just wanted my life to be a little easier,” on the other hand, “the Republican legislature let me down,” she stated.
That mournful reaction was reinforced by Senate Democratic Leader Zach Wahls, who struck an even more foreboding tone as the hourglass emptied on 2023 for state lawmakers.
“This session will go down in history as one of the most divisive and cruel ever seen in the history of the Iowa Legislature,” Wahls said, according to the Capital Dispatch report.
The recent passage of new child labor laws drew particular ire from Wahls, something that mystified Governor Reynolds, who, on Thursday, reiterated to reporters her belief that the loosening of employment restrictions will be a benefit to Iowa young people and families.
“I can’t even really understand all the hoopla about it,” Gov. Reynolds said, according to the Radio Iowa report. “It doesn’t seem like very much common sense, and I hear that when I travel around the state. People are perplexed, I mean literally perplexed, at why we would care if kids want to work or not. It’s not a mandate.”
Among the high-profile bills that could not achieve Republican consensus, meanwhile, was legislation restricting the construction of carbon pipelines in the state, as a bill that would have drastically limited pipeline companies’ use of eminent domain was not taken up by the Senate after its passage in the House.