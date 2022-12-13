Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Watson Gray.jpg

You’ve got to hand it to Donald Trump. The guy certainly has a knack for making a fool of himself.

From dining with rabid anti-Semites to urging on Truth Social we should consider terminating the Constitution so he could be reinstated as president. You lost, Donald. Get over it and move on.

Tags

Trending Food Videos