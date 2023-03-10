The March 8 edition of The Daily Register reported “Joe Biden plans new taxes on the rich to help save Medicare,” and, as expected, Republicans give lots of excuses as to why they oppose it.
Republicans are for the ultra rich. They know where their election funding comes from.
The Republican-dominated Iowa legislature gave big income tax reductions to the very rich while cleverly giving a very little tax reduction to the poor and middle income people, so the latter wouldn’t oppose it.
Herman Lenz
Sumner