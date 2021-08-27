FAYETTE — Upper Iowa University has announced its resident assistants (RAs) for 2021-22. The RA program is a University-sponsored leadership opportunity that aims to enhance the educational experience of student leaders while helping other students adjust to on-campus living and enriching the UIU experience.
In addition to providing supervision and responding to complaints, reports, requests and emergencies, RAs ensure that students benefit from a traditional college environment while attending UIU.
“RAs work to provide the best college campus experience possible, serving as a friend and mentor to all other Peacocks,” residence area coordinator Caitlin Schauer said. “The entire RA staff is eager to see that all students benefit from UIU’s mission to inspire success and empower lives, all while living within a safe and enjoyable residential environment. Upper Iowa University is joining the COVID-19 College Vaccine Challenge and we are encouraging students to be vaccinated as we return to in-person classes.”
“As we welcome the students back to Campus, the RAs and entire Student Life team are looking forward to working with all Peacocks to make this an exceptional school year,” added residence area coordinator Carson Parker. “The RAs are valuable resources throughout the residence halls and across Campus to help each and every resident reach their full potential and enjoy their time here at Upper Iowa University. We encourage students to reach out to any RA staff member for assistance throughout the school year.”
UIU’s Session 1 classes begin Monday, Aug. 30. A member of the national COVID-19 College Vaccine Challenge, the University’s classes will be in person except in rare cases where an approved accommodation is necessary. Offices, academic services, residential living, student activities, food service, athletics, and all other aspects of campus life are expected to also resume in-person.
While not required to have the COVID-19 vaccination, students, faculty and staff are strongly encouraged to get vaccinated if it is safe for them to do so. If fully vaccinated, masks are optional for students, faculty and staff. Individuals who are not fully vaccinated are required to wear a mask when indoors or in group settings. This guidance is in place at all UIU locations except where otherwise directed by federal, state, local, tribal or territorial laws.