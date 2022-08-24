The resident of an Oelwein house has filed court action to overturn the sale of the deed because of delinquent taxes.
In April, Elmer Scheckel, of Oelwein, filed a lawsuit on behalf of himself, as well as Joe Scheckel, of Hazelton, and Hilltop Farm Trust against the city of Oelwein and the Fayette Country Treasurer’s Office seeking to invalidate the city’s deed to the residential property at 303 2rd St. NW, Oelwein.
The owners prior to the tax sale listed in Fayette County records are Scheckel, LeRoy J. and Laura C. Trustee.
Elmer, who lives at the property, wrote in his “suity in equity” that he found a letter at his door on Feb. 23 “saying anybody living at 303 2nd St. NW Oelwein Ia 50662 must leave or vacate by March 28 2022 because the City of Oelwein bought the property at a tax sale and right to redeemed has relapsed. The thing is, nobody was served that a tax was past due on the property.”
He said he went the following Monday to the county Treasurer’s Office “with any method of payment they would accept to pay the tax ... but they refused payment.”
He wrote that he is not sure how this situation happened, positing it could have been an oversight, of a payment not being credited. He added in all caps, “or by the judges that I have a feliony (sic) complaints agiant (sic) who know where I live ...”
He claimed “improper service” and “no due process.”
“Nobody with any with any authority with the trust or Hilltop Farm or the resident at the property was ever been notified the property taxes were past due,” Elmer wrote.
He also asked that criminal charges be filed against City Council members.
The lawsuit referenced Daily Register coverage.
“The city of Oelwein Has (sic) had a interest in the Property, they had a story in the Oelwein Daily Register on 3 17 2022 that they want to destroy the property, claiming it has code violations in the paper but didn’t bother to tell us of these allege violations, it may be a eye sore now, doesn’t mean historic item tomorrow, because the building has round windows. So glad I didn’t put the new roof on even thought I bought most of the material ...”
Answers filed by the Treasurer’s Office and the city dispute Elmer’s claims and raise questions about whether all the plaintiffs listed are actually part of the legal action.
The Treasurer’s Office in its answer provided a detailed chronology of events leading up to the tax sale and then details and documents supporting the sale.
The answer also said tax statements and delinquency notices for the property have since 1992 been mailed to the owners of record, Scheckel, LeRoy J. and Laura C Trustee, Hilltop Farms, at a Hazleton post office box and have never had any returned by the Postal Service.
The treasurer issued a tax deed to the city on Feb. 14, 2022.
A judge on Aug. 12 rejected the city’s motion to dismiss the case, but ordered action on the city’s complaint that it’s not clear who has filed the petition other than Elmer Scheckel.
District Court Judge Margaret Lingreen ordered that “any ratification of the lawsuit by Hilltop Farm or Joe Scheckel shall be filed herein, in writing, within 20 days of the entry of this order. Furthermore, the Petition shall be supplemented, within 25 days of entry of this order, to identify the interest of each plaintiff in the lawsuit.”