The resident of an Oelwein house has filed court action to overturn the sale of the deed because of delinquent taxes.

In April, Elmer Scheckel, of Oelwein, filed a lawsuit on behalf of himself, as well as Joe Scheckel, of Hazelton, and Hilltop Farm Trust against the city of Oelwein and the Fayette Country Treasurer’s Office seeking to invalidate the city’s deed to the residential property at 303 2rd St. NW, Oelwein.

