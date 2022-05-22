By DEB KUNKLE
Oelwein High School’s class of 2022 celebrated their new graduation status in the gymnasium Sunday afternoon with the pop of confetti launchers and the traditional mortarboard toss. There were tears and cheers, smiles and hugs among the 66 graduates, as each has a different destination come Monday morning. But Sunday they were a unit of one.
The first class to graduate without pandemic restraints was acknowledged by Principal Tim Hadley for their resilience. Quoting Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg, Hadley said, “The most important thing I learned is that we are not born with a certain amount of resilience. It is a muscle, and that means we can build it. We build resilience into ourselves and into the people we love. And we build it together as a community.”
Hadley said, “That is called collective resilience. It’s an incredibly powerful force — and it’s one that our country and our world needs a lot more of right about now.”
To the class of 2022, Hadley said, “It has been an honor to be your principal. I can’t wait to see the great things the future has in store for you all.”
Principal Jacklyn Letzring recognized seniors who earned Academic Excellence Awards with the distinction of achieving a 3.7 cumulative GPA throughout Oelwein High School or Oelwein Online. Students and their parents stood as their names were read: Morgan Alber, daughter of Jodie Puff; Falynn Buehler, daughter of Jerry and Jeanie Buehler; Dani Gerstenberger, daughter of John and Lisa Gerstenberger and Angie and Sean Fox; Cole Hamilton, son of Jordan and Jeanie Hamilton; Brennan Sauser, son of Sean and Amber Sauser; and Kaylie Stewart, daughter of Troy and Jessica Stewart.
Hadley introduced senior speaker Dani Gerstenberger noting her involvement in BPA, tennis, choir, president of National Honor Society, student Rotarian, Silver Cord and Student Council.
Dani’s accolades also include KWWL Best of Class, Des Moines Register Academic All-State Award, and Governor’s Scholar. She plans to attend UNI in the fall to major in social work and minor in psychology.
Dani spoke of the memories the class will cherish, some of them funny, some of them more serious, and how they may be fewer than other classes because of the COVID-19 pandemic that kept them apart. But she used the pandemic to remind classmates of what they have overcome to be together for graduation.
“At this moment, we are a class of strength,” she said.
Superintendent Josh Ehn noted resiliency became a common thread throughout the past few year and it became more evident that, like soldiers coming home with PSTD, the children coming out of the pandemic were facing life challenges.
He sent the graduates on with a reminder, “Support is a powerful tool. Take advantage of it.”
As graduates assembled prior Sunday’s ceremony and mingled following commencement, several of their mortarboard bore artwork and messages.
Gabriel Munn’s cap was a note of gratitude: “Thank you for everyone who believed in me!” It was signed by his parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles and friends.
The top of Cassie Nosko’s cap was done in her favorite color – pink – with roses and photos of primates and a bear, nods to her career choice to study zoology.
Friends Falynn Buehler and Natalie Albrecht has plenty of bling on the tops of their mortarboards. Falynn’s also had a stethoscope shaped into a heart with a heartbeat line attached. She is going into nursing at Mt. Mercy College. Natalie’s sparkling mortarboard said, “I’m Feelin’ 22,” a reference to the Taylor Swift hit that was the class song played at the end of commencement. She will study dentistry at Kirkwood Community College.
Noah Gross decorated his mortarboard with hunting objects and the American flag, symbols of his favorite things.
Corbin Nissen smiled for a family photo, the last one for a while with all his grandparents. He will board a plane for Lewiston, Utah, Monday morning where his mom lives and where he will find work.
The 66 diplomas were conferred, and Hadley asked the graduates to stand and face their friends and family as they reset their tassels from right to left. “You will now be considered Oelwein High School alumni,” he said.