The city of Oelwein is poised to take an official position opposing the Navigator Heartland Greenway CO2 pipeline. City Council will consider adopting a resolution tonight, ahead of the public meeting Tuesday, Aug. 23, at the Coliseum regarding the pipeline construction. The request for the resolution was made by the mayor and local community members.
The resolution states concern with the health, safety and wellbeing of Oelwein residents, businesses, and the community, that are impacted by physical environment in which they live. The resolution further states that “threats to personal safety from the proposed … pipeline would cause undue burdens on public safety” and “a dangerous pipeline presenting the risks such as the proposed Navigator Greenway CO2 pipeline would present the need for additional emergency services, evacuation plans, disaster mitigation, and the accompanying budgetary expenses associated with those requirements.”
Because the city is concerned for the pipeline’s location through, adjacent and within close proximity to the south of Oelwein, the resolution expresses opposition to the pipeline and also requests the project be abandoned or seek an alternative route that is not in close proximity to the city. The resolution further requests the Iowa Utilities Board to deny Navigator’s application to construct and operate a CO2 pipeline and not provide it the use of eminent domain to acquire property for the construction.
During the Mayor’s report at the Council’s previous meeting on Aug. 8, Mayor Brett DeVore briefly expressed his concern with the development of the pipeline. He asked Councilman Matt Weber, who is also a volunteer Oelwein firefighter, if the Fire Department was trained and/or equipped to handle a CO2 pipeline rupture. Weber directly replied, “No.”
In other items on the agenda, the Council will consider a request from the Oelwein Fire Department to use 202 Fourth Ave. N.W. for a training burn on Sept. 10, with an alternate date of Sept. 17. The property is among the city’s demolition projects for this year.
A house that was severely damaged by fire is also on the agenda for forfeiture. The Planning, Finance, Enterprise, and Economic Development Committee will meet prior the 6 p.m. council meeting to make a recommendation to present to the Council on 513 First St. N.E. on if the city should accept the property via a quick claim deed.
The Council will consider a motion approving architectural and construction contract services with Martin Gardner Architecture PC of $58,500 for renovation of City Hall; and a motion to enter Phase 2 agreement with Confluence not to exceed $62,000 for design and project management of Plaza Park renovation.
The Council meeting begins at 6 p.m. in City Hall and is open to the public.