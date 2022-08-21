Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

The city of Oelwein is poised to take an official position opposing the Navigator Heartland Greenway CO2 pipeline. City Council will consider adopting a resolution tonight, ahead of the public meeting Tuesday, Aug. 23, at the Coliseum regarding the pipeline construction. The request for the resolution was made by the mayor and local community members.

The resolution states concern with the health, safety and wellbeing of Oelwein residents, businesses, and the community, that are impacted by physical environment in which they live. The resolution further states that “threats to personal safety from the proposed … pipeline would cause undue burdens on public safety” and “a dangerous pipeline presenting the risks such as the proposed Navigator Greenway CO2 pipeline would present the need for additional emergency services, evacuation plans, disaster mitigation, and the accompanying budgetary expenses associated with those requirements.”

