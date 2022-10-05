When the Iowa Pork Producers Association (IPPA) revealed this year’s finalists for Iowa’s Best Breaded Pork Tenderloin Award Tuesday morning, the exclusive list included a name that many diners in northeast Iowa know well: the St. Olaf Tavern.
The announcement included five finalists, stretching from Massena to Van Meter, and marks the beginning of October, which is National Pork Month. Lid’s Bar & Grill of Waukon also made the final list.
The St. Olaf Tavern is owned and operated by Randy Lenth, a northeast Iowa native who is deeply rooted in his current business.
“My history goes back a long way,” he said.
Lenth’s connections with the Tavern began at age 17 when, right out of high school, he began working there for a previous owner. Later on, his parents took ownership, though Lenth and his wife had left Iowa, moving to southern Minnesota. After 15 years of proprietorship, however, Lenth’s parents sold their interest, although, when it again came up for sale, he decided the time was right to come back to Iowa and enter the restaurant business, himself, a move that represented a homecoming for Lenth, in more ways than one.
“I was behind the bar when I was 17,” he recalled, “so I guess I came full circle.”
Now in his seventh year of ownership, Lenth and his St. Olaf Tavern are enjoying booming business in 2022, though, as they were for many in the industry, the years following the onset of the COVID 19 pandemic posed significant problems.
“COVID 19 made it challenging to have a restaurant,” Lenth noted. “Incredibly challenging.”
The Tavern, however, was able to weather the storm better than most, a perseverance Lenth credits to his customers, whose loyalty and taste for the establishment’s services never wavered. Through the difficult times--including a trying two-month period during which only take-out orders were possible—the Tavern persisted and, remarkably, never closed during the pandemic.
“Our patrons really kept us going,” said Lenth.
Today, the outlook is much brighter, as the Tavern’s historic success continues. “We’ve had a record year this year,” Lenth noted. Identifying this prosperity as “spectacular,” he said the restaurant is on pace to surpass the previous level of success enjoyed in 2019, the year before the pall of COVID descended.
This success is rooted in the Tavern’s menu, which, while recognized for its unrivaled pork tenderloin, has much more to offer diners. While the tenderloin has been the base of what they serve, Lenth has taken that foundation and, as he described, “really expanded on it,” by adding offering savory items such as wraps. Lenth also highlighted the quality of the restaurant’s bacon cheeseburgers, which he believes are among the best of their kind anywhere.
The secret of his success in the kitchen, Lenth believes, begins with his approach to the meat they utilize. Rather than relying on frozen food, “all the meat we use is fresh,” he said, a pivotal first step in making such acclaimed pork. “We start with the loin in our kitchen, and do everything in-house,” he explained.
Later on in the preparation process, attention to detail comes to the fore. “We also stay away from over-flavoring,” he said. “We want people to taste the pork. That’s what sets it apart.” As a general approach, he said, the St. Olaf Tavern strives to make their pork recipes “efficiently and correctly each time. We try to keep it simple.”
This simplicity and pride in quality has yielded some of the best pork products in the state and, with it, the attention of the IPPA.
In order to qualify for the state award, pork tenderloins need to be hand-breaded or battered, and those establishments serving them must be open year-round while also offering the pork sandwich as a regular menu item. Among those entities ineligible for the award are food trucks, catering businesses, seasonal restaurants, and any of the state’s concession stands.
The selection of finalists for the award comes only after an extensive process. Beginning in spring, nominations are gathered from diners, with more than 4,800 votes being submitted representing 449 restaurants in 2022. From these, over the summer, 40 restaurants are selected to move forward, with IPPA members and industry affiliates quietly and anonymously visiting each and scoring the tenderloins based on pork taste and quality, physical characteristics, and presentation. Once completed, the IPPA’s restaurant and food service committee then reviewed the 40 evaluations and, from them, identified the five finalists.
As a final step, the committee has appointed a three-judge panel to travel to each of the finalists’ locations to determine the award winner. A first and second-place winner will be announced later this month, with first-place finishers ineligible for the award for five years following their victory.
And while Lenth appreciates the promotional work done by the IPPA on behalf of locales like his, he is quick to re-emphasize the importance of his patrons in the Tavern’s success.
“First and foremost, we are looking after the customers,” he concluded. “It is great to be recognized, that’s for sure, but, for us, it always comes down to the customer.”