Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

221006_ol_news_tavern

St. Olaf Tavern has been recognized for its breaded pork tenderloin, which is among the best in Iowa.

 Photo courtesy Lisa Lenth

When the Iowa Pork Producers Association (IPPA) revealed this year’s finalists for Iowa’s Best Breaded Pork Tenderloin Award Tuesday morning, the exclusive list included a name that many diners in northeast Iowa know well: the St. Olaf Tavern.

The announcement included five finalists, stretching from Massena to Van Meter, and marks the beginning of October, which is National Pork Month. Lid’s Bar & Grill of Waukon also made the final list.

Trending Food Videos