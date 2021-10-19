When some would be thinking ahead to retirement, others like Donna Saathoff, embarked on a business adventure. In 2012 she purchased the former Hub City Bakery building at 25 S. Frederick Ave., and began a labor of love restoration/renovation project. Two and one-half years later she opened Decades, a quaint home décor/fashion shop with a luncheon area. The furnishings spanned past decades and the atmosphere was cozy and welcoming. The smell of freshly ground flavored coffees and lunch specials invited shoppers to stay for a bite while out shopping.
“It’s been a wonderful business adventure,” Donna said Tuesday, as she adjusted a “retirement sale” sign. Donna is retiring, but in a most unusual turn of events.
A few months ago, new Oelwein residents Paul and Sharon Schemmel visited Decades, intrigued by the building and its preserved and historic significance in the downtown business district. It was love at first sight for the Schemmels, who later made her an offer to buy the building.
“I did not have plans to retire,” Donna said. “Basically, the Schemmels were just looking around Oelwein and stopped in. They fell in love with the building.”
After thinking it over, Donna accepted their offer.
“It couldn’t be better,” she said. “I could see they fell in love with this place just as much as we did.” With that in mind, Donna knew her treasured building would be in good hands.
She admits she will miss customers and friends who drop in the store to visit. But being business-free will allow her more time to devote to her four married children and their families, which total nine grandchildren spread out in Grimes, Tiffin, Cedar Falls and Hazleton. Plus, she and farmer husband Steve will have time to get away without worrying about who will tend the store.
Donna is not the first business owner to say the pandemic was a stressful time for her. The luncheon portion of the business was forced to shut down last year due to lack of space to meet the government-imposed restrictions, and it never reopened. She said the store survived through online sales and limited store hours once some restrictions were eased. Business has seen a good rebound since then.
Her family has all helped in the business in one way or another. But Donna says she is ready to be retired.
“It’s going to be a good transition. I think the Schemmels have some plans for the building so it will be a downtown business again,” Donna said. (To be a separate story, at a later date.)
In the meantime, she is busy marking down prices on many items in Decades as part of her retirement sale, which will conclude in mid-November. Opportunities abound for pre-holiday shopping and bargains at Decades. Store hours are Tuesday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The store is closed on Sundays and Mondays.