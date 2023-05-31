In response to a May 16 letter from Texas Governor Greg Abbott requesting state-level assistance in securing the nation’s southern border, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds on Tuesday announced that she is deploying dozens of Iowa National Guard members and public safety personnel to Texas later this summer.
Reynolds’ decision follows her participation in a security briefing which Abbott hosted in Austin for interested fellow Republican governors on May 22; among those attending the were Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Idaho Governor Brad Little, Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves, Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen, Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt, South Carolina’s Henry McMaster, Governor Bill Lee of Tennessee, and Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin, in addition to Iowa’s Reynolds.
During the briefing, which itself came on the heels of the May 16 letter, “Governor Abbott provided an overview of Texas’ comprehensive Operation Lone Star border security mission and explained effective tools and strategies the State of Texas has utilized to deter and repel illegal immigration along the southern border.” The briefing also “highlighted how President Biden’s refusal to secure the border is a national security threat, noting that 16 individuals on the terrorist watchlist were arrested just last month at the border,” according to a press release from Gov. Abbott’s office.
Undertaken by Abbott in March 2021, Texas’ Operation Lone Star is a border protection initiative that has made more than 28,000 criminal arrests since its inception, Abbott’s office reported.
In support of the call, Gov. Reynolds has committed approximately 100 of the state’s National Guard troops, who are scheduled to deploy for 30 days this August. An additional 30 Iowa Department of Public Safety personnel, meanwhile, will also be sent for 30 days beginning in September, according to the Iowa Governor’s office.
“In the federal government’s absence, we, as Governors, must band together to combat President Biden’s ongoing border crisis and ensure the safety and security that all Americans deserve,” Abbott’s May 16 letter said, in part, while also noting the national dimensions of an unsecure southern border. “The flood of illegal border activity invited by the Biden Administration flows directly across the southern border into Texas communities, but this crisis does not stop in our state. Emboldened Mexican drug cartels and other transnational criminal enterprises profit off this chaos, smuggling people and dangerous drugs like fentanyl into communities nationwide.
“Join us in the mission to defend our national sovereignty and territorial integrity and send all available law enforcement personnel and resources to the Texas-Mexico border,” Abbott’s letter added, in seeking assistance.
In explaining the decision Tuesday, Reynolds emphasized the failure of President Joe Biden as primarily responsible for the need to take action.
“The crisis we are experiencing is a direct result of a dereliction of duty by President Biden. The consequences of an open border can be felt across the country as fentanyl and the cartels threaten our communities,” Reynolds said in a press release. “While the White House chooses to do nothing, Republican Governors stand ready to protect our states’ interests.”
In June 2021, Gov. Reynolds had taken a similar action when she consented to send nearly 30 Iowa State Patrol troopers to Texas, also as part of Operation Lone Star, during which Iowa law enforcement assisted with “240 criminal arrests, 51 vehicle pursuits and seizures of 948 pounds of marijuana, 37 pounds of cocaine and methamphetamine, 18 firearms, and $1.7 million dollars,” Gov. Reynolds’ office indicated.
“The Iowa National Guard is trained, prepared and Always Ready to aid in protecting Iowans, our communities, and nation,” said Adjutant General of the Iowa National Guard, Major General Stephen Osborn, after receiving word of his soldiers’ latest mission. “Our units stand ready to deploy and conduct missions that are needed to secure our border and safeguard the American people.”